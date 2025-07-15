Assam: Counterfeit currency racket busted in Sribhumi, carton full of fake Rs 500 notes recovered

A large stash of counterfeit currency was recovered in Sribhumi town on Tuesday, July 15 thanks to the quick thinking and vigilance of an e-rickshaw driver. The recovery took place on Shibbari Road, a busy area of the town, after the driver discovered a suspicious sealed carton left inside his vehicle.

Realizing the unusual nature of the package, the driver immediately alerted local authorities. Police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the carton to the nearby police station. Upon inspection, officials uncovered numerous bundles of fake Rs 500 denomination notes, pointing to a possible operation involving the illegal circulation of counterfeit currency.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the carton may have been left behind by an individual involved in a fake currency racket. It is believed the counterfeit dealer intended to transport the notes elsewhere but abandoned the carton in haste, possibly to avoid detection.

Police have launched a formal investigation and are currently working to identify the source and intended destination of the counterfeit currency. Officials are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals for additional leads.

Authorities have commended the e-rickshaw driver for his integrity and swift action, which helped avert a potential crisis involving the illegal distribution of fake currency in the region.