A joint team comprising Basistha PS, Special Operations Group (SOG) team of East District, Khanapara Traffic OP Team, and Public apprehended a suspect with a significant amount of counterfeit currency notes on the night of April 7 in the Khanapara area of Guwahati city.

The police seized fake notes amounting to Rs 2,93,000 from the accused. An investigation is underway to track down the accomplices and source of the counterfeit notes. The police have also requested the public to scrutinize currency notes before accepting them.

In a similar incident on March 28, the Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 2.24 lakhs in Assam's Dhubri district. The BSF seized the fake currency notes from the India-Bangladesh borders in Jhalochar area of Mankachar in Dhubri district and handed them over to the tax department.

Earlier on February 13, a person was arrested in Sonitpur district with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh. The accused, Madhab Nath, a resident of Besseria in Tezpur, was caught with the fake currency notes in Besseria Pukhuria near Tezpur based on secret information, said Additional Superintendent of Police Birinchi Borah.