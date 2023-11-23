In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit land documents printing operation in Guwahati's Kharghuli area.

During the raid, various items such as volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records, and stamp papers were discovered.

These items were being used to create fraudulent historical land records.



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Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A huge racket involving the production of counterfeit land documents has been uncovered by the @GuwahatiPol today. After questioning an employee from the Sub-Registrar office in Guwahati and an advocate, the police obtained crucial information and conducted a raid at a location in Kharghuli. During the raid, various items such as volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records, and stamp papers were discovered. These items were being used to create fraudulent historical land records."

The search is currently ongoing.

