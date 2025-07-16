Assam: Couple admits selling kids; cop, businessman among buyers

In a deeply disturbing revelation from Assam’s Bongaigaon district, a couple has confessed to selling their two infant children, one of whom was allegedly purchased by a serving police officer.



The parents, identified as Pranab Das and Budhu Bala Das, voluntarily surrendered before the Bongaigaon Child Welfare Committee, admitting that they had sold both of their children.



What has sent shockwaves through the community is the disclosure that one of the infants was reportedly bought by a police official currently posted in Bongaigaon. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the officer, but the allegations have sparked public fury and intensified demands for an impartial investigation.



Adding to the gravity of the case, the whereabouts of the second child remained unknown for several hours following the confession. The couple initially refused to provide details but later revealed that the second child had been sold to a businessman based in Bilasipara. The identity of the businessman, like the policeman, has not yet been officially confirmed.



The incident has triggered outrage among local residents and child welfare advocates alike, with many questioning how a guardian of the law could be complicit in such a heinous act. Child rights groups have called for an immediate and transparent investigation, urging the administration to bring all involved to justice without delay.