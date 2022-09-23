A team of Tinsukia police along with the Army apprehended two persons who had been posing as a married couple and staying at a hotel in Assam's Tinsukia district with a fake identity, said a senior police officer on September 23.

The detained person has been identified as Muhammad Hayat Khatib of Karnataka and the identity of the woman who is from Jammu and Kashmir is yet to be ascertained.

Tinsukia, Superintendent of Police, Debojit Deuri during a press conference over the matter said that the man is from Karnataka and the woman from Jammu and Kashmir and were staying at a hotel here as a married couple since August 16, adding, ''However, there are doubts about their marital status''.

"Both of them had used fake identity cards for the hotel accommodation. As the Army had doubts over them, and when the matter of fake cards came to light, the Army personnel lodged an FIR at the Tinsukia Sadar police station," he added.

Deuri further informed that the police are investigating the whole matter and during the initial investigation it has been appeared to be a case of forgery.