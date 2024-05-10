In a perplexing turn of events, the bodies of a couple were discovered in the Jakhalabandha area of Kaliabor, shrouded in mystery and speculation.

Identified as Balaram Chettri, 65, and Pavitra Devi, 43, the tragic demise of the duo has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to initial reports, locals stumbled upon the woman, Pavitra Devi, who was in dire need of assistance. Despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter. Tragically, her partner, Balaram Chettri, had already passed away by the time help arrived.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have sparked intense scrutiny and suspicion among both law enforcement officials and residents alike. Speculations abound as to the cause of their untimely demise, yet concrete answers remain elusive.

Authorities, including the Jakhalbandha police, swiftly mobilized to the scene of the incident. Upon investigation, a bottle containing poison was recovered, further deepening the mystery surrounding the couple's demise.

One of the most puzzling aspects of this case is the couple's origin and their presence in Kaliabor. It has been revealed that Balaram Chettri hailed from Dimapur, raising questions about what circumstances led him and Pavitra Devi to this remote location, only to meet such a tragic end.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain tight-lipped about any potential leads or motives behind the deaths. The community, gripped by shock and disbelief, eagerly awaits answers, hoping for closure in the wake of this baffling tragedy.