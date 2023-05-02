A young couple was found hanging from a tree in Duliajan, Assam's Dibrugarh district in the early hours of May 2.

The incident was reported from Bokuloni Village No. 1, where the pair was discovered hanging from the same tree near the main road.

Dingul Bhuyan and his wife Manika Bhuyan have been recognised as the victims. Locals initially noticed the pair and promptly contacted the police.

According to accounts, the couple had been married for three months and was in the midst of a severe financial crisis.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati rattled by two murders in last 12 hours, man’s body found hanging resident’s gate in Beltola

The couple is suspected of taking the drastic measure owing to financial issues, police said, adding that the exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.

The discovery of their death has cast a cloud over the neighbourhood, with people saying that the pair was always polite to the villagers and never got into any sort of argument with anybody.

Local police later collected the remains and sent them to Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for post-mortem examination.

Amid Bihu festivities, Assam’s Guwahati city woke up this morning to two shocking incidents of murder. The body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a family at Saurabh Nagar in Guwahati’s Beltola area on April 16.

The deceased identified as Subal Dev hailed from Tripura. The body was found hanging on the gate of house number 25.

Sources suggest that the victim was probably killed before being hanged.

