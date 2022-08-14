Dedicated to the Union Government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, an old couple from Assam’s Bongaigaon district sets the ultimate example of patriotism this year.

As the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign echoes across Assam, a picture went viral on social media this morning where an old couple namely Girish Barman (82), and Anupriya Barman (76), residents of Boitamari, carrying the national flag while holding hands.

The video of the old couple holding the tricolour and walking together, while holding hand-in-hand, has gone viral on social media, thus instilling the patriotic fervour amid celebrations for the country's 75th Independence Day.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Ajay Choudhary, a photographer from Bongaigaon stated, “I also planned to do something different this time because the entire nation is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a unique style. The old couple are my relatives and they enthusiastically accepted my offer to shoot for a picture”.

Ajay also added that his photo of the Magh Bihu celebration went viral this year too.

Every corner of the country is immersed in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and citizens are hoisting national flags on their buildings, houses, and national monuments as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.