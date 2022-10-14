A couple from Assam who grabbed national attention for their unique wedding contract of one pizza a month has been sponsored by the multi-national fast food restaurant Pizza Hut to fulfil their desire to have a pizza every month.

Shanti and Mintu from Assam agreed to tie knots with a contract that included a list of dos and don'ts.

The video, published on Instagram by Wedlock Photography Assam, shows the bride, dressed in a red lehenga, signing the contract, with the groom following suit. They appear pleased as they sign the contract, which is printed on a large sheet of paper.

The bride "must and should wear saree every day," according to the contract, and late-night celebrations are only permitted with the spouse. The list also said, "Sunday morning breakfast tum banogay," but no mention was made of who would prepare meals on the other days of the week. "Always say yes to Ghar ka khana," was another suggestion.

Other contract requirements included eating only one pizza every month, going to the gym every day, going shopping every 15 days, and taking nice photographs at every party.