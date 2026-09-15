Assam court awards death penalty to man for rape, murder of 4-year-old girl

A POCSO court in Assam's Dhubri district has sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in 2023.

Bilasipara Additional and District Court Special Judge Rana Dutta on Monday awarded the death penalty to Utpal Roy, holding him guilty of sexually assaulting and subsequently killing the minor at Krishnakali Tea Estate under Chapar Police Station limits three years ago.

The court also imposed additional statutory sentences and fines under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a prosecutor said.

The court observed that the nature and gravity of the offence placed it in the "rarest of rare" category, warranting capital punishment.

The death sentence was awarded with the aim of ensuring justice for the victim's family, the prosecutor said.

The case relates to the rape and murder of the four-year-old girl in 2023, which had sparked concern over the safety of children in the area.

Roy will face execution subject to the mandatory confirmation of the death sentence by the competent High Court.