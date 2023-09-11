A Special Court in Assam awarded a Lat Mandal to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and also pay a fine of Rs 5,000, in default of which, rigorous imprisonment for one month under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The accused identified as Gangadhar Talukdar was arrested on bribery charges in 2016.

Earlier, Gangadhar Talukdar was trapped by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on December 28, 2016, while he was posted as Lat Mandal at Hajo Revenue Circle, Kamrup.

A complaint was received on 28/12/2016 at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Gangadhar Talukdar, Lot Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle, District: Kamrup, demanded Rs. 5,000/- (five thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation of land in his name.



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Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on 28/12/2016 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle, District: Kamrup. Gangadhar Talukdar was caught red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000/- (five thousand only) as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was recovered from his possession and was seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

This refers to ACB PS Case No. 23/2016, U/S 7/13(1)(d)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.