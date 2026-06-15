Assam court awards life term in murder case, four years' RI in assault case

A court in Assam's Sonitpur district on Monday, June 15, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father-in-law and awarded four years of rigorous imprisonment to another person in a separate case involving assault on a woman.

District and Sessions Judge Kaushik Hazarika delivered both judgments, prosecution advocate Prayag Kumar Sarma said.

In the murder case, the court convicted Milon Karmakar for the killing of his father-in-law, Bishnu Tanti, under the jurisdiction of Dhekiajuli Police Station. Karmakar was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Karmakar killed Tanti by striking him on the head with a brick on the night of April 16, 2025.

In a separate judgment, the court sentenced Jiten Kumar to four years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting his sister-in-law.

The incident took place on April 11, 2025, and a case was subsequently registered at Rangapara Police Station.

Sarma said Kumar was convicted under Section 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked.

The court pronounced the sentences after examining the evidence and hearing arguments presented during the trial.