Assam: Court convicts Rintu Sharma in Dhemaji's Nandita Saikia murder case, sentencing today

In a landmark judgment, the District and Sessions Court of Dhemaji has convicted Rintu Sharma, a Class IV employee of Moridhal College, in connection with the brutal murder of college student Nandita Saikia.



Judge Kalyanjit Saikia delivered the verdict after a detailed trial that included the examination of 141 witnesses and thorough scrutiny of evidence. Rintu Sharma was found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)—341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), and 302 (murder).



The conviction comes just a day before the fourth anniversary of Nandita Saikia’s tragic attack. The court will pronounce the sentence today.



The case dates back to August 24, 2021, when Rintu Sharma attacked Nandita in broad daylight near the Assam State Transport Corporation bus stand in Dhemaji with a sharp weapon. The young student of Moridhal College sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to them the next day, August 25, 2021, at Brahmaputra Nursing Home in Dibrugarh.



The court’s ruling has been hailed as a significant step toward justice for Nandita and her family, who have waited four years for this outcome.