In Morigaon, Assam, two individuals have been convicted in separate POCSO cases on August 20.

The first convict, in POCSO Case No. 399 of 2023, was sentenced by Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO) N. A. Ahmed.

The convict was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs. 10,000.

In default of payment, the convict will serve an additional three months of RI. The convict was also found guilty under Section 366 of the IPC and sentenced to five years of RI and a fine of Rs. 5,000.

In default of payment, an additional one month of RI will be served. Both sentences will run concurrently, and the time already spent in jail, eight months and six days, will be set off against the sentence under Section 428 of the CrPC.



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The second convict, Pradip Konwar @ Kerkan, in POCSO Case No. 10 of 2019, was also sentenced by Judge Ahmed.

He was found guilty under Section 376 AB of the IPC and sentenced to 20 years of RI and a fine of Rs. 20,000. In default of payment, he will serve an additional six months of RI.

The time already spent in jail, six months and 28 days, will be set off against the sentence under Section 428 of the CrPC.

Both convicts were ordered to be taken into custody and their sentences executed as per the law. The court orders were given on 20th August 2024.