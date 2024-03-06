In a significant ruling in Assam, a man has been sentenced to life imprisonment while another has received a 20-year jail term in a child marriage case.

The verdict was passed by a district court highlighting the stringent actions against child marriage.

The identities of the convicted individuals have not been disclosed due to legal reasons.

In connection with Moirabari PS Case No-182/21, U/S-120(B)/376DA IPC R/W-Sec 6 of POCSO Act and R/W sec 9/10/11 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.



Also Read: Assam intensifying efforts to eradicate child marriage: ASCPCR chairperson

Accused Amir Ali has been convicted of Rigorous Imprisonment for life and accused Firdus Alom has been convicted of 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment by Addl Sessions Judge Cum Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

It is to be mentioned here that while monitoring the process of trial it has come to light that one person namely Merajul Islam had threatened the victim and other witnesses to depose evidence in favour of the accused and also offered gratification accordingly he was arrested from the court premises and forwarded to judicial custody.

Case reference Morigaon PS case no 14/ 24 U/S 195A/214/506IPC. This ruling marks a major step in the fight against child marriages in India.