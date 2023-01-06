The two accused in the Duliajan abduction case, Abdul Jalil and Abu Zafor were produced before the CJM Court in Dibrugarh on January 6, 2023.

Notably, the court accepted the prayer of the police to add sections 120-B/376 IPC & R/w Sec 4 of the POCSO Act along with the earlier section of 366 IPC with the Duliajan Police Station case No. 1/2023.

Further, the Court has already allowed two days of police remand of Bodiul Jamal (brother of the main accused Jahidul Ali) on January 5.

The case has been now forwarded to the Court of Special Judges wherein the court has allowed the police two days of interrogation in judicial custody of both the accused.

However, the main accused Jahidul Ali is still absconding.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Police arrests three in connection with Marwari girl abduction case

Earlier on January 4, police recused the abducted girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Duliajan on December 31, 2023, from the Char area of Bongaigaon.

“The girl kidnapped from Duliajan – Dibrugarh has been recovered at Bongaigaon and would be reunited with family,” special DG of Assam police GP Singh informed.

As per the complaint filed by the girl's father Bharat Agarwal, the girl had gone for her tuition classes on December 31st and since then she is missing.

Speaking over the matter exclusively with India Today NE, one of the relatives of the missing girl, said that earlier they registered a missing complaint. Later, they alleged one person named Jahidul Ali alleging that his hands could be behind this incident.

''With due respect. I would like to inform you that - my minor daughter namely Daily Agarwal, age 17 years is missing since 31,12.2022 and in this regard, it was informed to you today morning. But subsequently, we come to know that one Jahidul Ali son of Abdul Jail of the village - Balagaon, under Barpeta Road Police Station of Barpeta District. (Mobile No.6000951231) has some relation with my daughter and I am sure that said Jahidul Ali kidnapped my minor daughter and kept her somewhere. Thana Kalgachia, Dist-Barpeta, Assam - 781319,'' the complaint read.

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervened in the matter and instructed the Dibrugarh police to investigate the ‘kidnapping’ of the minor girl.