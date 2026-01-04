Assam: Court orders attachment of property in Jagiroad fake job scam in Morigaon

Acting on the prompt investigation carried out by Morigaon police, a local court has ordered the attachment of the property of a second accused in connection with a fake recruitment scam linked to the under-construction Tata Semiconductor project at Jagiroad.

The case dates back to 2025, when a fraud racket allegedly issued fake job advertisements in the name of the Tata Semiconductor project and collected large sums of money from unemployed youths on the promise of employment. Following the incident, the Tata Semiconductor project authorities lodged a complaint at Jagiroad Police Station.

Based on the case registered, police launched an investigation and arrested several accused, including a lecturer of Hatichong College, identified as Saikul Islam.

Police said the investigation revealed that the accused had collectively collected around Rs 25 lakh from unemployed youths through fraudulent means.

After completing the investigation, police filed a charge sheet before the court. Subsequently, the court, invoking Section 107, ordered the attachment of the property of the Hatichong College lecturer, marking it as the second such attachment in the case.

Officials noted that Morigaon police had earlier, following court directions, also attached the property of another cyber fraud accused linked to the same case.