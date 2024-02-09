In a historic order, an accused person's bail was revoked by the Additional District & Sessions Judge's court in Dhubri when they were at the Consideration of Charge (CC) stage.

The accused Khayruj Zaman Sheikh @ Fidous threatened to murder informant Moinul Hoque if Hoque did not withdraw the case.

The case, registered as Session Case No. 236/23, was under trial at the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge, arising from Gauripur Police Station FIR Number 03/2023. The charges against the 26 numbers of accused include Sections 143/447/323/302/149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for brutally murdering Mofizul Rahman, 20 years old with a sword, resident of Rowa Part-lll under Gauripur police station in Dhubri.

The turning point came when the complainant's side submitted a bail objection petition. According to the complainant who is victim's elder brother, the accused party had allegedly threatened to harm and kill him if the ongoing murder case was not compromised. The seriousness of the threat prompted the court to reevaluate the bail situation.



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The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Jitu Moni Baishya, appeared before the court on Friday to verify the claims made by the complainant. After careful consideration, the court found merit in the objection and took action.

The Additional District & Sessions Judge, Syed Burhanur Rahman, opted to revoke the accused's bail due to the threat and possible harm to the complainant's safety. Khayruj Zaman Sheikh@Fidous was placed under judicial detention in the district jail until the outcome of the case judgement.

Additional Public Prosecutor, Dinesh Choudhary, representing the complainant, emphasized that this is a rare occurrence. It is uncommon for an accused who is already out on default bail and facing trial to have their bail canceled. The court's decision underscores the gravity of the situation and prioritizes the safety of all parties involved.