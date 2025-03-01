The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has ordered the transfer of USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Haque to Sribhumi District Jail after the police refrained from seeking an extension of his remand.

On Monday, March 1, Haque was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi district following the completion of his four-day police custody. He was earlier taken from Karimganj Sadar Police Station to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a mandatory medical examination before being brought to court.

Haque, along with five other accused—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—had been remanded to police custody on February 25. After completing their four-day remand, they were presented before the court around 5 pm today. Haque and Numaan Ahmed were shifted to Karimganj Police Station earlier today after being transferred from Dispur Police Station on Friday night.

While leaving the court premises, Haque addressed the media, urging them to focus on the achievements of USTM instead of him. "Come to USTM and highlight the contributions of students, teachers, and faculty members," he remarked.

Responding to allegations of malpractice in Patharkandi, Haque defended the university’s teachers, stating they had not engaged in any wrongdoing. "We will reward them for their integrity," he asserted.

Regarding the accusation of accepting Rs 5 lakh, Hoque dismissed the claim, stating that the ERD Foundation’s 'Vision 50' initiative is dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children from 50 villages. "Here, 80% of students study free of cost. The question of money does not arise," he clarified.