The Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, has sentenced Amar Mandal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with Morigaon Police Station Case No. 440/2023.

The conviction was pronounced by Hon’ble Additional Sessions Judge N.A. Ahmed in POCSO Case No. 07 of the 2024 calendar, holding the accused guilty of the offence under Section 376 IPC.

In addition to the 20-year sentence, Mandal has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.



Also Read: Assam's factory of 'jumlas' led by PM Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma 'mastermind': Congress

The court has also directed that the period already undergone by the accused in judicial custody—amounting to one year, two months, and 18 days—shall be set off against the sentence under Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A formal warrant has been issued to the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, instructing them to take the convict into custody and ensure the execution of the sentence as per legal provisions.

The verdict underscores the judiciary’s firm stance on crimes against minors and reinforces the commitment to justice under the POCSO Act.