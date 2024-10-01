In a significant ruling, the Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special POCSO Judge in Morigaon has convicted Md. Mukshed Ali, a resident of Mikirgaon, under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, involved in the Mikirbheta P.S. Case No. 240/22, has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

Md. Mukshed Ali, son of Md. Abdul Ali, was found guilty of the offence as part of POCSO Case No. 201 of the 2022 judicial calendar. Along with the prison term, Ali has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000. In case of non-payment, an additional two months of rigorous imprisonment will be imposed.

The court also took into account the time already spent by the accused in custody. Md. Ali’s pre-trial detention, amounting to two months and seventeen days, will be deducted from the overall sentence, as per Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Also read: Assam BJP MLAs protest Karnataka minister’s comments on semiconductor plant