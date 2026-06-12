Assam court sentences man to life imprisonment for murder in Sonitpur

A court in Assam's Sonitpur district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a fellow villager following a personal dispute in 2021.

District and Sessions Judge Kaushik Hazarika convicted Tolon Das in the case and awarded him life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional six-month jail term in case of default in payment.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on the evening of May 14, 2021, at Balijan Kacharigaon under the Dhekiajuli police station area of Sonitpur district.

A personal dispute between the accused and fellow villager Swapnil Das allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Tolon Das attacked the victim on the head with a sharp weapon. Swapnil Das sustained fatal injuries in the assault.

The following day, the victim's mother, Shanti Das, lodged a complaint at Dhekiajuli police station, following which an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.

After examining the evidence and hearing the case, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.