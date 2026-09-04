Assam Court sentences three drug traffickers to 15 years in Jail

A special NDPS court in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district has sentenced three drug traffickers to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment in a six-year-old drug trafficking case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the three convicts — Shakil Khan and Md. Yahiya Khan, both from Manipur, and Mithilesh Kumar from Bihar. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said failure to pay the fine would result in an additional one year of imprisonment.

The three were arrested in October 2020 from the Six Mile area of Guwahati after they were allegedly found in possession of 2.146 kg of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance.

Following their arrest, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After the completion of legal proceedings, the special court pronounced the sentence.

The conviction was announced by the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit, which said the ruling marks a significant development in the long-pending drug trafficking case.