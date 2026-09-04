Assam court sentences three to 15 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking

A special court in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district has sentenced three men to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking methamphetamine in a case dating back to 2020.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit said on September 4 that the court also fined each convict Rs 2 lakh. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year in prison.

The convicts have been identified as Shakil Khan and Md Yahiya Khan, both from Manipur, and Mithilesh Kumar from Bihar.

The trio were arrested in October 2020 from the Six Mile area of Guwahati after the NCB recovered 2.146 kg of methamphetamine from them.

A case was subsequently registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court has now convicted the three and handed down the prison sentences.