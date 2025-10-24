Assam court sentences two to seven years in drug trafficking case

A district court in Assam’s Dima Hasao has sentenced two men from Nagaon to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a 2023 drug trafficking case.

District and Sessions Judge Md Yusuf Azad delivered the verdict on October 22, convicting the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Each convict was also fined Rs 40,000, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in case of default.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jadav, the case was registered at Khatkhati police station last year. A third accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The judgment marks another strong stance by the district judiciary against drug-related crimes in the region, which has seen a series of trafficking cases in recent years.