Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CJM court in Assam's Kamrup on September 29.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a defamation case against Sisodia.

Assam | Kamrup's CJM court summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on September 29, in connection with the defamation case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/6hmyaL4MC2 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

A few months ago, AAP leader Sisodia held a press conference in Delhi and alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption for awarding contracts for COVID PPE kits to his wife’s company and son's business partner during the pandemic.



He claimed that the Chief Minister had also paid a higher rate for the same kits.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/QGp2278095 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 4, 2022

A 100-crore civil defamation case was filed against Sisodia for linking Riniki Bhuyan Sarma to allegations of corruption in PPE kit supply in the state in 2020.