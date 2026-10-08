Assam courts sentence two men to life imprisonment in separate sexual assault cases involving minors

Courts in Assam’s Kamrup and Goalpara districts have sentenced two men to life imprisonment in separate cases involving sexual crimes against minors, with the verdicts delivered on Wednesday, October 7. In Rangia, a court convicted Ramzan Ali for raping a minor girl in 2015 and awarded him life imprisonment, while in Goalpara, Mominul Islam was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.

In the Rangia case, the incident took place in Dhuhibala village under the jurisdiction of Rangia. The survivor’s family subsequently approached Kayan Police Station, following which a case was registered as Special POCSO Case No. 23/18.

The case was tried before the District and Sessions Court under Section 376(2)(I) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Judge Mukul Chetia, who presided over the trial, found Ali guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him and directed that Rs 1 lakh be paid to the survivor as compensation.

Special Public Prosecutor Devajit Saikia represented the prosecution in the case.

In a separate case in Goalpara, the Special Judge’s Court at the Goalpara district court sentenced Mominul Islam to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Islam. The verdict marks the conclusion of the trial in the case, with the court finding the accused guilty of the offence against the minor.