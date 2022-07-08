The northeastern state of Assam has reported 273 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day infections recorded in the past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,25,950.

Kamrup (Metro), which comprises of Guwahati, reported the highest number of infections with 100 cases, followed by Kamrup (Rural) – 46 cases, Dibrugarh – 24 and Darrang at 17 and 1 fatalities.

On the other hand, Sikkim brings back COVID-19 restrictions amid surge with 101 cases active as of now. The State government has issued a notification invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005. To counter the surge, Sikkim’s government has made the wearing of face masks compulsory in all public places.

Spitting in public places shall also be punishable with a fine as per the Sikkim Public Health and Safetly (COVID-19) regulations of 2020.

India reported 18,815 new coronavirus cases and 38 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry data. The death count stands at 5,25,343.

Currently, there are 1,22,335 active cases in the country, comprising 0.28 per cent of the cumulative cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a new sub-variant BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in various countries including India.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world body was following the development.

"On COVID-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week," Ghebreyesus said.