A Kali temple in Ward No. 10 of HartBartGanj Bazar in Hailakandi city has come under scrutiny after cow bones were found in the temple premises. The incident has created a stir in the entire area, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, a local resident found the cow's bones in the early morning on April 2 in the Kali temple. The bones have been recovered by the Hailakandi police and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Upon learning about the incident, a large team of police, including Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta, reached the spot to take stock of the entire incident.

A local resident, while speaking to a reporter, said, "We suspect that the bones were intentionally kept in the temple. There is a historic Ram Navami rally in Hailakandi town, and we believe that these bones were placed in the temple with an ulterior motive."

Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta visited the temple and requested the local residents to maintain calm and peace. He assured them that the culprits would be brought to justice soon. The police have already launched an investigation into the incident and are working towards nabbing the culprits.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who have demanded swift action against the culprits. They have expressed their faith in the police and urged them to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The cow bones found in the Kali temple has raised questions about the motive behind the incident, and the police are leaving no stone unturned to unravel the truth.