The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Assam State Committee has strongly condemned the government’s handling of economic issues, citing rising unemployment, soaring prices of essential commodities, and the deteriorating condition of the working class.

The CPI(M) accused the government of pushing Assam’s people into hardship through privatization of public sector units and neglect of labor rights, leaving thousands struggling for survival. The party also blamed the government’s failure to control inflation for worsening the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

The Assam State Committee has demanded immediate government action to:



Also Read: Guwahati: AJP youth wing protests alleged corruption in Cooperative Apex Bank

Control the rising cost of essential commodities.

Create employment opportunities and safeguard workers’ rights.

Halt the privatization of public sector units affecting workers' interests.

Properly implement welfare schemes for marginalized communities.

Crack down on corruption in government sectors.

The CPI(M) urged the people of Assam to unite against what it termed "anti-people policies" and announced statewide protests, demonstrations, and meetings to mobilize public support.