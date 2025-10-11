Assam: CPI(ML) condemns Taliban foreign minister for barring women journalists in Delhi

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Central Executive Committee member Balindra Saikia has strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-led Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for preventing women journalists from attending a press conference in New Delhi on Friday during his official visit to India.

Speaking to the media, Saikia described the incident as “unfortunate and deeply disrespectful,” highlighting that in the world’s largest democracy, it is unacceptable for a visiting foreign minister to bar women journalists from participating in a press interaction. “This act reflects the regressive governance of the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan,” he said.

Saikia criticized the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for welcoming Muttaqi officially, while allowing such discriminatory practices to take place. “Denying Indian women journalists entry to the press meet is highly condemnable,” he added.

The CPI(ML) leader further remarked that the male journalists present should have protested by boycotting the press conference. “There is no division between male and female journalists. Such actions insult women and disrespect Indian civilization and culture. Under the BJP-led government, which promotes Sanatana culture, an incident of this nature is unprecedented in India. The Union government deserves condemnation for permitting this,” he stated.

Balindra Saikia urged the Indian government to take a strong stand against such discriminatory practices and reaffirm support for gender equality in all official and media interactions.