The tough stand taken by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with regards to the rampant child marriage cases in the state, continue to see its effective implementation as the number of arrests made in child marriage crackdown has touched 2,666.



Till February 7, a total of 2,528 persons have been arrested across the state in connection with the cases related to child marriage and more than 4074 cases registered.



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter, urging the general public to extend their support to end this social evil, "Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime".





Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 9, 2023

The Matia transit camp in Goalpara and a stadium in Silchar have been converted into temporary jails by the Assam government to house people arrested on charges of either marrying girls under the age of 18 or solemnizing and encouraging more than 2400 such marriages.



The official spokesperson for Assam Police, IG (law & order) Prashanta Kumar Bhuyan, stated, "The Assam government has converted the Matia transit camp and a stadium in Silchar into temporary jails for the reason that jails in a few districts have become overcrowded." There are 3,000 people who can be held in the transit camp.

Under Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006, which deals with the punishment for male adults who contract a child marriage, four people have been booked for marrying girls who were underage. In a similar vein, individuals who have promoted or permitted solemnizing child marriages and those who have solemnized child marriages have been booked under Section 11 of the Act. 2,441 men have been detained by the police as of February 6, including priests, kazis, married minors, and their families.



Also read : Assam: Crackdown on child marriages continues, 2,528 persons arrested so far