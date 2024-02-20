In a crackdown upon illegal moneylenders across the state, Assam Police has arrested a total of 122 persons so far.

This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media today, where he stated that 122 individuals have been arrested so far by Assam Police.

"In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and middle-class citizens from the clutches of these unscrupulous lenders," said the Assam CM on X.

"In a statewide crackdown on illegal moneylenders, we have apprehended 122 individuals. The police have also seized cash, loan agreements, gold jewelry, land mortgage documents, and bank records. We are committed to persisting in this initiative to shield our vulnerable poor and… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 20, 2024

Over the past few days, police across the state have been cracking down on illegal moneylenders. All the persons apprehended as part of this widescale crackdown have been apprehended with money that have been extorted from their victims.

Most of these people are running illegal moneylending rackets and have been demanding high interest rates from their customers. Many people have fraced harassement from these illegal moneyleners who pay large amounts on high interest rates, and then act like loan sharks on their victims.