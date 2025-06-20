Assam cracks down on tax evasion, Rs 5.8 crore fraud uncovered in statewide raids

The Assam government’s State GST department has uncovered tax suppression worth approximately ₹5.8 crore during coordinated raids across Barpeta Road, Jorhat, and Tinsukia, according to official statements issued Friday.

The Finance (Taxation) Department said search and seizure operations were conducted on business premises suspected of indulging in fraudulent practices such as sale suppression, misclassification of goods, and false claims of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

Barpeta Road: ₹3 Crore Turnover Suppression

Officials from the Barpeta Road Unit raided M/s Apsara Beej Bhander on Thursday and found discrepancies between physical and audited stock. Initial findings pointed to tax evasion of about ₹15 lakh, with estimated suppressed turnover of ₹3 crore. A final figure is awaited after full verification.



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Tinsukia: Bogus ITC Claims and Nil SGST Payment

In Tinsukia, officials raided Jain Marketeers, uncovering ineligible ITC claims and zero SGST cash payments, resulting in a preliminary tax evasion estimate of ₹20 lakh and ₹80 lakh worth of suppressed turnover.

Jorhat: ₹2 Crore Suppression at Glass Décor Firm

The Jorhat Unit had earlier raided M/s Dolly Glass and Décor on June 11. Evidence of evasion was found in E-way bills, trading accounts, and sale and purchase registers. The proprietor admitted to suppressing sales and purchases, leading to tax evasion of about ₹2 crore.

The department stated that such operations are aimed at safeguarding the state’s revenue and deterring unscrupulous taxpayers. “This is a clear message that tax malpractices will not be tolerated,” the department said, warning that offenders would face legal consequences.

Further verification and possible arrests are likely as investigations continue.