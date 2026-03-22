Assam: Cracks in BJP's BTC unit widen, state executive member Rajiv Brahma quits party, to contest as independent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered yet another political setback in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) amid a fresh wave of resignations by key leaders.

State executive member, Rajiv Brahma resigned from the party on Sunday, March 22. Brahma, who served as an executive member of the BJP’s BTC unit, formally submitted his resignation letter to the state party president, signalling dissent within the regional ranks.

In a letter to the state BJP chief Dilip Saikia, Brahma wrote, "I, Rajib Brahma, hereby tender my resignation from the position of State Executive Member and from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with immediate effect. This decision has been taken due to my personal reasons."

Adding to the political tremors, Brahma announced that he will contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate from the Baokhungri constituency.

The situation further intensified with the resignation of BTC council member Prabhat Basumatary, indicating a broader pattern of unrest within the party’s BTC leadership.

The back-to-back exits have triggered speculation about internal rifts and dissatisfaction among local leaders, even as the BJP seeks to consolidate its position in the strategically significant autonomous council.

With nominations set to be filed shortly, all eyes are now on how the BJP navigates the fallout and whether the emerging dissent will translate into electoral setbacks in the BTC.