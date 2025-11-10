Assam: Crew vigilance saves seven elephants from train collisions in NFR Zone

Prompt action and vigilance by the crew of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have prevented at least seven elephants from being hit by trains over the past month, according to an official statement issued on Monday, November 10.

The NFR authorities lauded the quick thinking and alertness of railway personnel across its divisions, emphasizing that their timely response helped avert potential tragedies involving wild elephants — a recurring concern in the region known for its extensive elephant corridors.

The first incident occurred on October 10, when tower wagon driver Jitendra Kumar spotted two elephants crossing the tracks between Rajabhatkhawa and Kalchini in the Alipurduar Division. Acting immediately, Kumar halted the wagon, successfully preventing a collision.

A week later, on October 16, loco pilot Satyendra Yadav and assistant loco pilot Sudarshan Hatimura of a special train noticed four elephants crossing the tracks in the Mariani–Titabar section under Tinsukia Division. Their prompt braking ensured the animals crossed safely without harm.

In a third incident on October 24, the crew of the 20503 Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, comprising loco pilot Lalman and assistant Vinit Gupta, observed an elephant on the tracks between Bokajan and Khotkhoti. The team immediately applied emergency brakes, bringing the train to a stop in time to avoid a collision.

The NFR statement underscored that the zone has the longest elephant corridors in the Indian Railways network. It reiterated the organization’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation, highlighting steps such as the installation of Intrusion Detection Systems, construction of elephant underpasses, and enhanced night patrolling in vulnerable areas.

“Safety of wildlife and smooth train operations remain our top priorities,” the NFR said, appreciating its staff’s vigilance that continues to safeguard both passengers and animals across its network.