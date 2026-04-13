Assam Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh reward for Barsapara groundstaff amid rain-hit IPL fixtures

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the groundstaff and curators at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, recognising their efforts in maintaining playing conditions during persistent rainfall.

The decision follows a series of rain-affected fixtures involving Rajasthan Royals at the venue. Continuous showers disrupted all three matches hosted in Guwahati, including one against Mumbai Indians that was reduced to an 11-overs-a-side contest. The other two fixtures, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, were also impacted by adverse weather conditions.

Despite these challenges, the groundstaff ensured that the pitch and outfield remained playable, allowing matches to proceed with minimal delays. In a statement, the ACA said the curator and ground personnel had worked under demanding weather conditions to maintain the pitch to high standards, adding that their efforts were instrumental in ensuring the smooth conduct of matches and enhancing the venue’s standing at the national level.

Guwahati served as the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals this season, with select matches relocated due to ongoing renovation work at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With the Guwahati leg concluded, the franchise is scheduled to return to its primary home ground on April 25.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has undergone extensive upgrades to meet the standards set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The renovation includes refurbished spectator stands, installation of new elevators, upgraded LED floodlighting systems, and modernised dressing room facilities. Additional improvements aimed at enhancing the spectator experience have also been introduced.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League season, Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, are currently at the top of the points table, having won all four of their matches. The team is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by Ishan Kishan, are placed seventh in the standings, with one win from four matches and a net run rate of -0.024.