The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has laid the foundation stone for a new cricket pavilion in the Jhagrarpar area of Dhubri District marking a significant development for the Dhubri District Sports Association (DSA).

The inauguration ceremony, held on Thursday, was graced by several distinguished guests, including Taranga Gogoi, President of the ACA and MLA of Naharkatia. Other notable attendees were ACA Secretary Tridip Konwar, Vice President Rajdeep Ojha, Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, Apex Council Member Anupam Deka, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board Vivek Sharma, and the Secretary of Kokrajhar Sports Association, along with various office bearers of the District Sports Association and numerous athletes.

In his address, Taranga Gogoi stated the importance of upgrading the stadium to meet state-level standards and suggested various modifications to enhance its facilities. His remarks were met with enthusiasm, reflecting the community's anticipation for improved sports infrastructure.

The presence of Zabed Zaman, a native of Dhubri who has represented India A, added to the event's significance. Zaman's achievements inspire local athletes highlighted the potential of Dhubri's sports talent.

The DSA cricket ground spans 23 bighas in Jhagrarpar, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the district's sports community.