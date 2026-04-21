Assam cricket stalwart Badal Thakur passes away at 94

Assam’s cricket fraternity mourned the loss of one of its pioneering figures, Badal Thakur, who passed away on Sunday evening, April 20, at the age of 94.

Fondly known as “Badal da,” Thakur was widely respected not only for his contributions on the field but also for his role as a mentor and chronicler of Assam’s early sporting history. Born as Dwipen Thakur, he initially pursued football during the 1950s and 1960s, when the sport dominated the region’s sporting landscape.

His transition to cricket came after encouragement from his headmaster at Kamrup Academy in Guwahati, who urged him to attend a selection camp in Shillong. Despite a modest start, Thakur went on to establish himself as a dependable all-rounder.

He represented Assam cricket team in 17 Ranji Trophy matches, scoring 566 runs and taking 26 wickets. He made his debut in the 1952–53 season against Odisha and later captained the side. Thakur also played for Railways cricket team for over a decade.

With his passing, Assam cricket loses a vital link to its formative years, and a figure whose influence extended far beyond statistics and records.

Paying tribute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief on social media, describing Thakur as “a towering figure of Assam cricket and a true pioneer of the game in our state.” He added that Thakur’s contributions as an all-rounder and leader laid a strong foundation for future generations of cricketers.