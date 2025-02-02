Veteran cricket coach Nabab Ali, who has devoted over four decades to shaping Assam’s cricketing landscape, was felicitated with the esteemed ‘Manab Mitra’ title at a ceremony held at Bakulbon, Chatribari. The honour was conferred in recognition of his relentless efforts in nurturing cricketing talent across the state.



The event, organized to mark the 94th birth anniversary of noted educationist and former Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Jatindra Chandra Nath, saw eminent scholar Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury presenting the award to Ali. Expressing his gratitude, the veteran coach acknowledged the recognition and the unwavering support of the cricketing fraternity.



Adding to the significance of the occasion, Lieutenant General Pranab Bharali, the first Assamese officer to attain this rank in the Indian Army and former Director General of the Army Aviation Wing, graced the event as a special guest.



Nabab Ali’s legacy in Assam cricket is unparalleled. His guidance has shaped the careers of more than 50 players who have represented the state in the Ranji Trophy, including Riyan Parag, Assam’s first male cricketer to play for the Indian senior team. Other notable names mentored by Ali include Khanin Saikia, Syed Zakaria Zuffri, Mrigen Talukdar, Polash Jyoti Das, Sadik Imran Choudhury, and Parag Das.



BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, one of Ali’s former students, lauded his contribution in a video message, highlighting his pioneering role in introducing off-season cricket training in Assam. Though unable to attend the event due to commitments in Mumbai, Saikia emphasized Ali’s instrumental role in developing Assam’s cricketing talent.



The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, cricket enthusiasts, and former players, who came together to honour Nabab Ali’s enduring legacy in Assam’s cricketing journey.