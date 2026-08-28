Assam cricketers Uma Chetry, Jintimani Kalita selected for India A squads against Australia A

Assam’s cricketers Uma Chetry and Jintimani Kalita have earned selection in the India A Women’s squads for the upcoming series against Australia A, drawing congratulations from the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

The tour will feature three T20s, three one-day matches and a four-day multi-day game between India A Women and Australia A Women.

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry has been selected for both the T20 and one-day squads, while all-rounder Jintimani Kalita has earned a place across all three formats.

The T20 series will be played in New Chandigarh from September 12 to 17, followed by the three-match one-day series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali from September 20 to 25. The tour will conclude with a four-day match in Dharamsala from September 29 to October 2.

The Assam Cricket Association congratulated both players and wished them success in their upcoming assignment. ACA secretary Sanjatan Das said their selection marked a significant achievement and reflected the growing presence of Assam cricketers in the national setup.