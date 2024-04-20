A collaborative effort between the Crime Branch and the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD), spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Basistha, resulted in the dismantling of a cyber crime syndicate operating in Bhetapara.

Four individuals, identified as Dipak Singh (18) hailing from Hooghly, Rupam Goswami (45) from West Mednipur, Firoz Khan (44) from Durgapur, all residents of West Bengal, and Shlok Kumar (21) from Khagaria, Bihar, were apprehended in connection to the criminal operation.

The gang, utilizing sophisticated cyber tactics, was discovered to be engaging in the unlawful collection of sensitive banking information from unsuspecting individuals. Subsequently, these pilfered account details were utilized as 'Mule' accounts, serving as conduits for the illicit transfer of funds to perpetrate various financial crimes.

Upon their apprehension, legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals.