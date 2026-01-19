Assam Crime Branch detains writer Sikha Sarma over alleged defamatory posts on Zubeen Garg

The Assam Police Crime Branch on Monday, January 19 detained writer Sikha Sarma for her purportedly controversial social media remarks targeting late singer and music icon Zubeen Garg. The action comes hours after a formal complaint was lodged by Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the singer, accusing Sarma of posting objectionable and defamatory content online.

According to police sources, Sikha Sarma was taken into custody from her apartment in Guwahati’s Patharquarry area and brought in for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation. The detention follows the registration of a case based on the FIR filed earlier in the day.

The Crime Branch registered Case No. 2/26 under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 152, 196, 299, 351, 352, 353, and 356, which pertain to offences such as promoting enmity, making false statements, defamation, and criminal intimidation.

Police officials stated that the case was initiated after examining the contents of the complaint and preliminary material related to the alleged social media posts. Acting swiftly, the Crime Branch moved to detain Sarma from her residence to facilitate further inquiry.

Meanwhile, members of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fans’ Forum were present at the Dispur Police Station, extending support to the filing of the FIR and demanding strict action over what they termed as repeated and offensive remarks against the celebrated artist.

In recent days, Sikha Sarma had come under intense criticism from fans and sections of the public for allegedly making a series of controversial posts about Zubeen Garg on various social media platforms, triggering widespread outrage.