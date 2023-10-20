The usage of forensics in investigation of crime has recieved a major boost this year in Assam. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today shared data regarding increased usage of forensics in the crime investigation in the state on social media platform X.

The Chief Minister's Office shared the data on the usage of forensics in the number of cases recieved and disposed off since January this year. The CMO further highlighted it as a success in fast tracking of cases in crime investigation through forensics.

As pe the data shared, the total number of cases recieved with respect to various departments of the forensics department since January this year stands at a total of 8,002. Against this, the total number of cases disposed since January this year stands at 6,238.

Crime investigation has been boosted with the extensive use of forensics.



Here's a status update on the number of cases received and disposed of since January 2023.@himantabiswa @assampolice pic.twitter.com/XPQsJHvjfh — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 20, 2023

Noteworthy is that on September 1, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had flagged off seven mobile forensic vans with the intention of contributing towards the police's forensic evidence collection capabilities. Prior to this, Assam Police had signed an MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University (NSFU) for setting up of mobile forensic labs in the state.