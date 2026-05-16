Assam crime rate declines sharply, charge sheet rate improves: DGP Harmeet Singh

Harmeet Singh, Director General of Police of Assam Police, on May 16 chaired a virtual crime review meeting for March and April with all Officers-in-Charge, Superintendents of Police and Range Officers participating online.

During the review, Assam Police highlighted a significant decline in crime indicators across the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to official figures shared after the meeting, the crime rate per lakh population has declined to 100.2 compared to 121.5 in 2025 and 349.5 in 2021.

Police data also showed that case pendency has reduced to 10,902 from 11,140 in 2025 and 1,33,982 in 2021.

The monthly average registration of criminal cases reportedly came down to 3,065 compared to 3,682.9 in 2025 and 11,103.3 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the charge sheet rate improved to 86.04 per cent from 81.46 per cent in 2025 and 39.40 per cent in 2021.

Assam Police stated that the figures reflect focused policing, enhanced supervision, technology-driven investigations and sustained efforts to improve law enforcement efficiency across the state.

The department further reiterated its commitment towards ensuring a safer environment for citizens through continued action against crime and improved investigative mechanisms.