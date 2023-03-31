Two persons were arrested along with rare Geckos in Bijni under the Goalpara district of Assam on March 31.

As per reports, under the supervision of Umesh Kumar, the inspector of the 15 Battalion of SSB recovered two Geckos from a passenger vehicle bearing registration number AS19M 1928 and apprehended two persons.

The two persons are Jahanur Ali (42) hailing from Paikan and Abdul Ghani's house in Krishanai under the Goalpara district.

Also Read: Assam: Poacher arrested with tiger skin, body parts from Chirang district

The seized Geckos have been handed over to the Bijni forest depot.

Earlier, a wildlife smuggler was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal and a tiger skin along with its body parts was seized from him in the Chirang district on March 4.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal conducted a raid at No. 15 at Khairabari under the Panbari police station of Bijni sub-division of Chirang district.

The arrested person has been identified as Ansuma Khaglari (23). The house of the detained person is said to be in Khairabari.