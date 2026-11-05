Assam has crossed 90 per cent coverage of its identified target population under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, placing it among the states reporting high coverage in the nationwide drive against cervical cancer.

According to reports, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have also crossed the 90 per cent mark, while Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their identified target populations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in February. Under the programme, 14-year-old girls are offered a voluntary, free-of-cost, single-dose HPV vaccine at government health facilities, with parental consent.

The campaign aims to protect adolescent girls against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is associated with cervical cancer.

The latest coverage figures place Assam among the states that have crossed the 90 per cent mark, highlighting the reach of the vaccination drive in the state.