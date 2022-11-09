In the greater Merapani area of the Golaghat district, the prevalence of the illicit liquor trade has been increasing day by day.

Despite the strict stand of the excise department, the free trade of illicit liquor continues in the interior villages of the Merapani area.

On November 8, the 142 CRPF Battalion in Merapani launched a vigorous drive against illicit liquor in several villages under the Merapani police station.

During the operation led by Dilip Kumar, sector commander of CRPF force 142, a large quantity of liquor and liquor was recovered and later destroyed.

Raids have been conducted at Charaimari, Ratanpur and Ghiladharichuk and a few other villages in the area, following which around 4400 litres of illicit have been destroyed from the manufacturing dens.

The raiding team also seized eleven large containers and two improvised liquor manufacturing machines used for the making of the liquors.

However, after the arrival of the excise department team, the businessmen fled and the team could not arrest a single businessman.

It is noteworthy that taking advantage of the inaction of the local police, the prevalence of locally made liquor has increased on a large scale in the Merapani area in the recent past.