A CRPF personnel was allegedly stabbed to death in Bordumsa along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border check gate on September 6.

He was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified bike-borne miscreants.

As per available information, the CRPF personnel has been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey.

He was in civil dress when he was stabbed to death. Further details are to be updated.



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