The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 16 destroyed 6000 litres of illicit liquor at various places in the Merapani area bordering Assam and Nagaland in the Golaghat district.

Besides this, the CRPF also destroyed various substances which are used in making liquor and seized 30 containers and two state-of-the-art liquor manufacturing machines.

However, the team was unable to arrest a single person in connection with the matter as all of them fled away from the scene after getting information about the arrival of the CRPF and excise department team.

It is worth mentioning that taking advantage of the inaction of the local police such practices of making illicit liquor has been on the rise in the Merapani area.

On December 4, the Kamrup Excise Department during a late-night raid seized 75 liters of ID liquor and 14 bottles of IMFL of different sizes from two unauthorized liquor-selling centres.

Acting on complaints received, the Superintendent of Excise along with her team conducted a search operation in Jalukbari circle and moved onto the Pandu Bazar area where they found huge consignments of liquor stored illegally.

Although no person has been arrested, the search team moved further towards Tetelia, Gotanagar, and Jaymati Nagar areas to continue their search operation.

A total of 6 cases have been registered under section 61(b) of the Assam Excise Act 2018 and a compounding fine of Rs 12000 was released from Jaymati Nagar with regards to the recovery.

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